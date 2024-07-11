Deep River Fit Memphis! LEGENDS NEVER DIE coming to Fall Festival

Staff Reports

Deep River Fit Memphis! will bring their “LEGENDS NEVER DIE” fundraising competition to the Bartlett Fall Festival this year. This event helps raise more awareness for the non profit @kingsofgrit.

“Legends Never Die,” is a team of 2 competitions with 3 divisions: RX, Intermediate and Scaled. Deep River Fit set up these categories as follows: RX will always be RX. The intermediate division allows Deep River Fit’s “bubble” style athletes that have their pull-ups, to perform that skill with weight modifications, and lastly, the scaled division will see a beginner level format to give people, who otherwise may feel overwhelmed by the event, the opportunity to try CrossFit. More information will be coming as the date of the Fall Festival grows closer.