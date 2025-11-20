Decorate your Bartlett home and/or business for the holidays  

Time for the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission’s Annual Holiday Lighting Contest

City of Bartlett



Each Christmas season, the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission sets out to recognize and award Bartlett homeowners, and one Bartlett business, for hard work and creativity of decorating their properties.

Everyone is invited to participate, just make sure your lights are on during the final judging for prizes. The 2025 Christmas Lighting judging dates are November 29, beginning at 5 p.m. through December 8 at 8 p.m., with final judging on December 11.

A panel of judges will award a first, second, third place to residences and one commercial property winner. The winners are chosen from among 12 finalists, each representing a subsection of the city. The top winners will each receive a yard sign and a handsome plaque.

Here’s the breakdown: The city is divided into 15 areas. One private residence is chosen for each of the 13 residential areas as a finalist. There are two finalists for commercial properties, churches, or subdivision entryways. The top three residents and the top non-residence winner will be chosen on December 11th.

There’s no need to sign up, we will be canvassing every city street. Please have your lights on by 5 PM for the nights of the judging. Winners will receive a plaque and a yard sign declaring them the winner will be displayed throughout the holiday season.

The decorations will be judged on their beauty and originality, not necessarily on the cost invested or on the amount of decorations you have.