Daughter hunts for at-home work in COVID-19 era

My younger daughter, Caitlyn, a senior at Ohio State University, got caught in a bind this semester with some unlucky timing. The coronavirus crisis delayed announcing who won this year’s Boren Scholarships.

This program gives up to $20,000 to U.S. undergraduate students to study abroad in areas of the world that are critical to U.S. interests and that are underrepresented in study abroad. Funding comes from the National Security Education Program (NSEP), which focuses on geographic areas, languages and fields of study deemed critical to U.S. national security. Applicants tell how their study abroad programs or overseas projects, as well as their academic and career goals, will contribute to U.S. national security.

One of Caitlyn’s minors is Korean, so she wants to use the scholarship for an intensive language study program in South Korea.

Note that this program is for undergraduates, and she’s in the final semester of her senior year. She planned to delay graduation so she could take advantage of the funding if she were chosen. But just in case the scholarship didn’t come through for her, her adviser told her to apply for graduation, too.

She could always withdraw that application and graduate when she gets back from South Korea.

Then … she won.

So she pulled her graduation application. And then Boren announced that funding would be delayed until at least January because of all the coronavirus concerns and cautions. Now she’s trying to find out if that means she will only get six months’ funding instead of 12, or if she will get 12 months funding, starting in January or later. Because this pandemic is an unprecedented and very fluid situation, the university and the Boren folks are still figuring out what they will do and they are working hard to respond to the many scholarship recipients who need to know a clear direction. (No shade to the university or the Boren folks … we love and appreciate them! And we get it that it’s a confusing time for everyone.)

She might also go for a double major instead of one major and multiple minors, now that she will have this extra year of Korean studies, too.

So now she’s not going to graduate this semester AND not yet going on her study trip to South Korea. So she’s applying for paying jobs or paid/unpaid internships that will enrich her credentials.

The only issue is that all of her college-era job experience was in food service. She worked as a barista, a catering assistant and a food server at a Jewish senior center where her polite Southern manners made her a favorite among the tablefuls of older ladies and gentlemen. But now she’s understandably a little leery of all the in-person contact this would require while our world is coping with the coronavirus.

So she’s bunked down with us at home, busily applying for virtual jobs she can do from here or from her apartment in Columbus, Ohio. She did 40 applications this past Saturday alone, for everything from transcriptionists to travel agents.

It’s been interesting watching her sort through which jobs are legitimate vs. scams, competing against adults with years of work experience with her not quite having her degree in hand yet. She’s also been taking online skills tests and discovering she doesn’t type quite as fast as she thought (30 wpm vs. 50 wpm), so she’s polishing up that skill too. She’s also investigating skill certifications and whether they are worth the effort for her short-term employment.

There are plenty of websites like Fiverr.com, where skilled people can bid on jobs, but it’s quite different to work effectively in a “gig economy” where paying assignments are hit-or-miss instead of getting a steady paycheck. And of course there’s always plenty of “Easy ways to make lots of money!” videos on YouTube to sort through skeptically with no promise of success.

It’s just a lot to process.

I’m impressed with her diligence, her work ethic and her optimism in spite of her uphill journey. I also figure that she’s by far not the only college student or working adult scrambling for a new job in the era of the coronavirus. I’m impressed with all of YOU who are working at essential businesses and trying to stay safe (hi, I’m in the same boat), applying for new jobs, or hunkering down to ride out the work shutdowns with scant financial help. I see you, and my heart is right there with you.

Tell me about your work journey and your kids’ education. How much of a struggle has it been? I hope it’s been successful, no matter how hard it was. I’d love to hear your story.

