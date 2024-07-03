Criswell Earns 7-year piano award

Benita Pepper, Special to Bartlett Express

Brandon Criswell, son of Tim and Amy Criswell of Bartlett, has earned the Seven-Year National Award from the National Guild of Piano Teachers, following the National Piano Guild Auditions in Germantown where he performed a 10-piece memorized program each year for 7 years. earning a Superior-Plus (A+) rating each year. He received the Guild’s Seven-Year National pin, a certificate, a medal, and porcelain bust of Chopin from his teacher, Benita Pepper of Lakeland, with whom he has studied piano for 8 years.

Brandon is an Eagle Scout with Troop 261 in Bartlett. He is the former drum major for Rossville Christian Academy and First Assembly Christian School marching bands. He will be a Senior this fall at Faith Heritage Christian Academy and is a member of Bellevue Baptist Church.

In addition to the piano, Brandon also is an excellent saxophonist and will attend the 2024 Brevard Summer Music Program in North Carolina. He is a 2024 All-State First Chair alto and soprano saxophonist and has played for the All-West bands for five years. He was selected for All-State band the past three years. Brandon attended the 2023 Governor’s School for the Arts at MTSU in Murfreesboro, TN.

Brandon recently performed as a member of the Orpheum Theater’s “pit orchestra” for the High School Musical Theater Awards. He is a member of the Memphis Youth Symphony Orchestra and Wind Ensemble, and a member of the Shepherd’s Horn Wind Symphony and Jazz Band. Brandon is a member of the UT Martin Chamber

Festival Saxophone Ensemble and has played piano and saxophone for local assisted living centers and nursing homes. After graduation, Brandon plans to attend college and major in Music Performance.