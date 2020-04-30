COVID-19 hits healthcare economy Saint Francis, Methodist hospitals reduce staffing, tighten budgets

Retail stores and service industries aren’t the only businesses that have been steamrolled by COVID-19. Hospitals on the front line of this pandemic are having to adjust their staffing and tighten their budgets, too.

As of Tuesday, 209 hospitals had announced they are furloughing workers to minimize the pandemic’s financial impact, according to Becker’s Hospital Review. Because of the cancellation of elective procedures, systems expect to lose a big chunk of their annual revenue.

Tenet Healthcare Corp., which owns Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett, has furloughed about 10% of its workforce of more than 113,000 people across the U.S. Affected employees include those in administrative support roles, corporate office jobs and elective care, according to Becker’s.

Amid preparations for a possible surge in coronavirus cases, the occupancy rate has dropped at Saint Francis Hospital in Bartlett because all elective procedures were been cancelled through April 30, per Gov. Bill Lee’s executive order.

“We have taken steps to divert additional resources to COVID-19 care and other urgent medical procedures that cannot be deferred,” said Shelly Weiss Friedberg, spokesman for Tenet Healthcare. “This includes flexing down costs and implementing furloughs for certain jobs where we need, or are required to, limit activity due to the current environment.”

Some hospital units unrelated to the COVID-19 crisis or other critical patient care needs have been temporarily closed or ramped down.

These steps do not affect the hospital’s readiness to handle local COVID-19 cases or other critical patient care needs, Friedberg said.

“We continue to treat all patients that require care and present at our hospital, and we want our community to know it is safe for patients to come to the hospital and our emergency department. People should not delay their emergent or urgent health care needs because of COVID-19. We are here and ready to safely care for anyone who enters our doors.”

The staff cuts are likely to be temporary, she said.

“Our expectation is that we can return impacted staff to service once we navigate through this unprecedented time and our core business gets back to normal. These actions do not impact direct bedside nursing care for COVID-19 and do not impact emergency or medically necessary care access for patients with other medical conditions. We remain appropriately staffed to provide our full support to treat patients in Shelby County and prepare for a potential surge.”

The hospital is ready to phase back into normal operations when the time is right.

“We are working in coordination with public health officials and the other local health systems in the county to prepare to reopen elective care once state and local executive orders expire that previously cancelled all non-urgent and emergent procedures,” Friedberg said. “We recognize that our services are urgently needed to care for the patients in our community that have postponed medical attention or are in need of treating new symptoms.”

She noted, “We remain on the front lines of the pandemic, working together with our Shelby County communities to see this through.”

Strategy at Methodist

Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare announced similar temporary cost-saving measures on Monday.

“This public health crisis has created a ripple effect across all segments of our economy in ways most of us have never seen,” said Michael Ugwueke, Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare CEO. “Methodist, like other health care systems in the Mid-South and around the country, has seen a significant decline in revenues as a result of a more than 40 percent decline in patient volumes related to the closure of nonessential services and the mandated cancellation of non-emergency procedures to prepare for COVID patients.”

To minimize the impact on its employees, the organization is taking a number of steps to reduce its expenses, including lowering senior executive pay by 20% and making staffing adjustments through a combination of reduced work hours, use of personal time off (PTO) and voluntary and involuntary furloughs.

MLH will cover all health plan premiums for any associate who is out on furlough. The changes will not affect the safety and quality of patient care.

“We recognize the sacrifice everyone is making as we navigate this uncharted territory,” Ugwueke said. “Our associates are the lifeline of this organization. As we make adjustments to deal with our reduced volume levels and workload, we are committed to fairness, consistency and shared sacrifice.”

The first focus was on reassigning staff to other departments, facilities or roles. They also reduced overtime and agency staffing, and they eliminated open positions where possible.

Those actions are ongoing, but as the pandemic has extended from weeks to months, MLH leaders said they finally had to consider making adjustments that would affect work schedules more broadly across the organization.

“Today’s economic realities MLH is facing require additional steps beyond what we are already doing,” Ugwueke said. “We made these decisions only after a great deal of thought, careful consideration of options and thorough deliberation.”

An MLH press release stated, “MLH will continue to monitor the situation and adjust its organization as needed. As always, providing high quality patient care and protecting the safety of patients, associates and providers remains Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare’s top priority.”

Acquisition plans

Amid the COVID-19 disruptions and adjustments, Methodist LeBonheur Healthcare is proceeding with a major acquisition, according to MLH spokesman Sarah Farley.

On Dec. 13, 2019, MLH announced it would acquire two local for-profit hospitals – Saint Francis-Bartlett and Saint Francis-Memphis – from Tenet Healthcare Corp., a publicly traded company based in Dallas, Texas. Methodist entered into a definitive agreement for the $350 million purchase on Dec. 13, 2019.

The deal is expected to be completed in 2020, subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions.

The Federal Trade Commission is reportedly likely to review the merger’s economic impact. Other regional hospital systems – Baptist Memorial Healthcare Corp. and Regional One Health – have expressed their concerns about that impact.