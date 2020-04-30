Coronavirus update: Phase 1 businesses can re-open May 4

Effective Monday, May 4, the City of Bartlett, along with Shelby County and the
other municipalities within Shelby County, will be entering into Phase I of the Back-to-Business framework document.
To see what is allowed for each business segment, read the Phase 1 column of the Framework Grid document online.
A city press release noted, “We, as others, are anxious to get the economy started again. This does not mean that you should let your guard down. Some people will still need to stay at home.”
The public is encouraged to:
- Wear some kind of mask that covers your mouth and nose when out in public
and around other people.
- Continue social distancing to maintain a minimum six-foot distance between
individuals, or entire household units of up to six persons defined as residing
at the same address, and other individuals.
- Sneeze or cough into a cloth or tissue or, if unavailable, into one’s arm; and to
not shake hands or engage in any unnecessary physical contact.
- Wash hands often with soap and water for a minimum of 20 seconds and use
hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol.
- Businesses that are not able to open under the guidance of the Back-to-Business
document may continue curb-side and pick up of goods.