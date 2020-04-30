Coronavirus update: Phase 1 businesses can re-open May 4

Effective Monday, May 4, the City of Bartlett, along with Shelby County and the

other municipalities within Shelby County, will be entering into Phase I of the Back-to-Business framework document.

To see what is allowed for each business segment, read the Phase 1 column of the Framework Grid document online.

A city press release noted, “We, as others, are anxious to get the economy started again. This does not mean that you should let your guard down. Some people will still need to stay at home.”

The public is encouraged to: