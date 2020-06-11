Coronavirus-related news roundup

Still in Phase 2, health department says

Shelby County will stay in Phase 2 of the reopening plan at least until June 15, according to the Shelby County Health Department. A recent increase in COVID-19 cases in the county made the extension of Phase 2 necessary.

Bartlett, Arlington and Lakeland have extended their state of emergency declarations through June 12. Municipalities can renew these declarations in seven-day increments.

TN court mandates vote-by-mail option

A court ruling on Thursday, June 4, declared that all of Tennessee’s registered voters must be allowed to vote by mail. This voting option previously was allowed only to people who are sick, disabled, elderly or traveling.

But in the age of the coronavirus pandemic, when businesses and governments are trying to help people limit exposure to the disease, Davidson County Chancellor Ellen Hobbs Lyle swept all those restrictions off the table, despite arguments from state attorneys that more widespread absentee voting wasn’t feasible.

Tennessee voters must still request an absentee ballot to use this option.

The ruling arose from two lawsuits in state court, filed by nine voters in Shelby, Davidson and Rutherford counties.

In a press release, Slatery alleged that “hastily expanding absentee voting is impracticable and risks disenfranchising Tennessee voters.” He also voiced his opinion that the court’s order “unnecessarily risks voter confusion, potential voter fraud, and election disruption.”

Lakeland Senior Center reopens this week

Lakeland Senior Center reopened on Monday with some changes. Not all programs will be available right away, and some will be moved to the IH Clubhouse to comply with social distancing.

Space will be limited for all activities in order to keep everyone at a safe distance. Anyone attending an event or activity must preregister online at least two days before the event. Guests will be required to wear masks at all times, and temperatures will be taken upon entering the building.

The kitchen will be off limits and no food can be brought in. Exception: People who are there for more than a couple of hours or have diabetes or another medical condition and will need a snack are welcome to bring it. It must be labeled with your name and given to a staff member if it needs refrigeration. People are encouraged to bring their own drink tumblers. Limited drinks will be available and served by staff.

“We do realize that guidelines are strict,” said Senior Center Manager Kim Odom. “Just remember, this is temporary. It’s is the best we can do to reopen LSC under the current circumstance. Hopefully COVID-19 will all be behind in the near future. Your understanding and patience through these unprecedented times is appreciated.”

To preregister, for the following events, visit https://bit.ly/LSC-reopens. If you do not have access to a computer or you have questions or concerns, contact Kim Odom at (901) 746-8195 or email kodom@lakelandtn.org.

LSC Activities through June 12 include:

Tech Tuesdays: Remaining times/dates are 10-11:30 a.m. June 16, 23 and 30 at the LSC. Bring your laptop, iPad or smartphone and get a lesson on how to connect to Zoom (a virtual meeting platform), the ins and outs of Facebook and other social media, and even questions about your cell phone. Limited to 10 participants. Online pre-registration required.

Craft Corner: 1 p.m. June 12 at the I.H. Clubhouse in Lakeland. Create a 4th of July wreath with instruction by Karen Parsley. Limited to 12 people. Online pre-registration required.

COVID-19 testing sites open through county

Testing for COVID-19 is now available locally at no cost for anyone experiencing even mild symptoms. to make an appointment.

Do not show up to a doctor’s office, healthcare center for COVID-19 testing or an emergency department for testing or treatment unless you have called first.

See testing sites online at bit.ly/Shelby-test-sites.