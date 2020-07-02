Coronavirus-related news in Shelby County



Mayor Lee Harris expands COVID-19 protections for county prisoners

On Tuesday, Mayor Lee Harris announced expansion of the efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19 in prison.

That includes a surge in testing, protocols to help reduce the risk of spreading the disease and a policy for screening everyone who enters the county corrections facilities.

Other measures include:

Stopping in-person visitation, and providing remote or video visitation as an alternative in order to maintain contact with family and community.

Cease admission of new prisoners from any out-of-county prison or detention facility, unless required by law.

Screen all employees, vendors, or other visitors, and refuse entry to those who present an unreasonably high temperature or other symptom of COVID-19.

Ensure that testing is provided for symptomatic prisoners or staff members or those who have been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.

Ensure that there are reasonable testing opportunities for individuals who seek testing regardless of whether such individuals have exhibited symptoms.

Distribute masks and facial coverings to prisoners and staff every week at no cost to any prisoner or staff, and institute policy to grant requests for a replacement if the mask becomes wet or soiled.

Distribute hand-washing and cleaning supplies.

Shelby commissioners to resume in-person meetings

Although Tennessee Governor Bill Lee extended an executive order allowing local governing bodies to meet electronically, the Shelby County Commissioners will resume meeting in person at 8:30 a.m. July 8 and 3 p.m. July 13 in the Commission Chambers, 160 N. Main St., first floor, Memphis.

The executive order has been extended until Aug. 29.

Chairman Mark Billingsley said, “We feel we will be well-prepared to conduct COVID-19 safe meetings with the new renovations that allow some additional room for commissioners, Mayor Harris and staff including installation of Plexiglas between the commissioners. The audience and media will be required to socially distance and wear masks in the chambers and rules will be enforced by the Chairman and the Shelby County Sherriff’s Office.”