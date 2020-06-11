Container gardening saves water, minimizes weeding

It is not too late to plant up some pots for a splash of color in your garden. Here are a few ideas to make your container plants spectacular.

You can become a garden genius by using pots. They allow you to grow plants anywhere, even on concrete patios. You have control over the soil, don’t have to compete with established plant and tree roots, and can even grow thuggish plants like bamboo or mint without fear they will take over your yard. When planting in pots, less water is required and weeding is virtually eliminated.

Virtually anything can be used as a container for your plants as long as it has adequate drainage. Of course, some containers are more durable and attractive than others. You can even use recycled plastic containers or old tires, which are easily beautified with a bit of spray paint. When choosing a container, the rule is “Bigger is better.” Large containers do not need as frequent watering and hold more and larger plants, giving you more room for design possibilities. Large planters are more stable as well, so you can grow a tall bushy plant and it won’t tip over with the first brisk wind that comes along. Square pots and those that have straight sides also add to stability. If you want to grow succulents that are resistant to drought you can get by with shallow container like an old bird bath.

Soil is generally purchased for use in containers, and it should drain well but hold moisture. Garden soils are too heavy for use in containers and will quickly become compacted. Use garden soil and you are assuring bugs, disease organisms, and even weed seeds will be present in your pot. It’s best to leave the garden soil in the garden.

Container soils are often referred to as soilless or artificial media because they contain no soil at all. If you want to make your own here is a recipe.

2 parts peat moss

2 parts compost or composted manure

1 part perlite

¼-½ part vermiculite

When filling your pot, place a layer of landscape fabric over the drainage hole to keep your potting mix from leaving the pot, but do not add gravel, packing peanuts or plastic bottles in the bottom of the pot. It is a myth that these will improve drainage; they do just the opposite, and you lose all the advantages of having chosen a large pot.

Fill the pot to just below the rim, leaving one-half to 1 inch to hold water and keep it from just running off the top when watering.

When choosing the plants for your pot, all plants should have the same light and watering requirements. This seems obvious, but when you start to choose your plants you will be seduced by their flowers and forms and will quickly forget this essential rule.

Classic design includes a Thriller, Filler & Spiller or something that is Spikey, Frilly and Floppy. Annuals, perennials and woody plants can be mixed in a container.

Watering in Bartlett during the hot dry months will likely be a daily activity, especially with smaller pots. Because your soilless mix contains a lot of peat moss, it tends to shrink away from the pot edges if allowed to dry out excessively. When you water, it can just drain down the sides and leave the center of your pot bone dry.

You should water, then come back and water again until you see water dripping out of the bottom of the pot. Stick your finger in to the first knuckle to check for moisture or purchase an inexpensive moisture meter at the hardware store or garden center and use it when determining if you need to water. If you use water from a hose, be aware that if the hose sits in the sun, water may be hot and should not be used until the hot water has been flushed from the hose.

Your container plants will benefit from fertilization, as there are few nutrients in a soilless mix and the frequent watering tends to flush any nutrients out of the pot. The easiest solution is to use a controlled release fertilizer. Osmocote is a common brand name. This comes in the form of small spheres that release a tiny amount of fertilizer each time you water, and they feed your plants for about three months. The only problem is that the spheres do not dissolve, so you do not know when you have used up all the fertilizer. Mark your calendar to remind you when you need to replenish your pots with nutrients.

If you have any spots that could benefit from a splash of color, why not pot up a pot or two this weekend to enjoy all summer and fall, especially since we are spending more time at home these days. Below are other timely gardening activities.

June gardening activities

Plant: Divide and replant bearded iris. Plant tomatoes late this month for a fall harvest. Choose and plant daylilies when in bloom. Plants such as sunflowers, zinnias, Mexican sunflower, cosmos, basil and dill can still be direct-seeded.

Lawn care: Fertilize Zoysia and Bermuda with a complete fertilizer. Mow fescue 3 inches in heat.

Fertilize: Late blooming azaleas after they bloom.

Prune: Deadhead flowers to encourage rebloom. Pinch back chrysanthemums. Remove blackberry fruiting canes after harvest. Prune new canes to encourage side branching.

Other: Continue to water. Water early in the day, and it is best not to get the foliage wet. Watch for insects and fungal diseases and treat as needed. Mulch and weed as needed.

Insects: Watch for mosquitoes. Keep plant saucers, buckets, trash cans and children’s toys poured out. Make sure your gutters are draining properly, and change the water in birdbaths every three to four days. In areas where standing water cannot be avoided, use environmentally friendly mosquito dunks made from a naturally occurring bacterium called Bt (Bacillus thruingiensis israelensis). Dunks can be purchased at nurseries and most home improvement stores.

TOM RIEMAN of Bartlett is a Shelby County Extension Master Gardener and secretary of the Bartlett City Beautiful Commission. Keep Bartlett Beautiful is among the activities of this commission. Contact him at thrieman@aol.com.