Collegiate Corner

Universities and colleges have announced the accomplishments of Mid-South students.

Honors

Leslie Lumpkin of Arlington was named to the 2019 fall dean’s list at the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky. To be eligible, students must maintain a minimum cumulative grade point average of 3.50 and be in good academic standing.

Dyersburg State Community College has named the following local students to its fall 2019 dean’s list: Megan Almond, Addison Barron, Marissa Edmaiston and Joshua Gray, all of Arlington; and Anna McClung of Bartlett.

Also honored were local students who made the DSCC honor roll: Kraig Keeling and Robert Long, both of Bartlett; and Heidi Whitman of Lakeland. To be included on the dean’s list, a student must complete at least 12 semester hours of college level courses during the semester and earn a grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher for the semester. To be included on the honor roll, a student must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of college level courses during the semester and earn a grade-point average (GPA) between 3.0 and 3.49 during the semester.

Taegan Allen of Lakeland has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate. To be eligible, full-time undergraduate students at LMU to have a 3.5 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Grayson Todd, a theater arts major from Lakeland, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Coastal Carolina University in Conway, S.C. Eligible students must have a grade point average between 3.5-3.99 for the semester.

The University of Kentucky in Lexington, Ky., has named two local students to the fall 2019 dean’s list in the College of Arts and Sciences: Remy Ford of Arlington, a psychology major; and Julia Estes of Arlington, a political science major. To be eligible students must have earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

The University of Tennessee at Martin has named multiple local students to the fall 2019 chancellor’s honor roll. To be eligible, a student must take at least 12 hours of credit (pass-fail courses are not included) and achieve a 3.2 (B) grade point average based on a 4.0 scale. Students can make the chancellor’s honor roll with honors (3.2 through 3.49), high honors (3.5 through 3.79) or highest honors (3.8 through 4.0).

UT-Martin honorees from Arlington include Haley E. Baker, high honors; Taylor R. Baker, high honors; Julia C. Borrego, highest honors; DeAundra M. Boyd, honors; Katelyn R. Elmore, highest honors; Emma K. Fox, high honors; Joy S. Gault, high honors; Bayley K. Olsen, high honors; William C. Rone, high honors; Daniel M. Saunders, honors; and Hope A. West, high honors. Bartlett honorees include Annie S. Bell, highest honors; Maya Brown, high honors; Catherine E. Chapman, highest honors; Violet A. Durden, highest honors; John M. Gibbons, high honors; Katherine M. Grantham, highest honors; Jacob T. Hargrove, highest honors; Alex J. Hess, highest honors; Jazmine A. Jay, high honors; Sarah M. Johnson, high honors; Danielle M. Kerr, honors; Abigayle R. Lovell, highest honors; Zaria E. Marshall, high honors; Brookelyn E. Massey, high honors; Sarah E. Max, high honors; Anthony R. Osborne, high honors; Alexa D. Parrish, high honors; Morgan T. Schoep, high honors; Jennifer A. Vesey, high honors; Ragan A. Weeks, honors. Lakeland honorees include Griffin B. Gallimore, high honors; Shelby J. Halliday, honors; Mariangel O. Hernandez, honors; Gracyn C. Sparkman, honors; and Lindsay E. White, high honors.

Nate Hogan of Bartlett and Jenna Lacks of Arlington have been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Pensacola Christian College in Pensacola, Fla. Eligible students must have earned a semester grade point average of 3.00 or higher.

Melanie Sevilla, a senior English major from Lakeland, has been named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. The dean’s list recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Caleb M. Cranford of Bartlett, who is studying in the School of Music, was named to the 2019 fall dean’s academic honor roll at Baylor University in Waco, Texas. Eligible students must be Baylor undergraduates with a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 while enrolled in a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Austin Peay State University has named the following local students to the fall 2019 dean’s list: Loren Carmichael and Christopher Trim, both of Arlington; Laurel Hansen of Bartlett; and Jasmine Eggleston, Miah Hill, Zhariah Walker and Zaria White, all of Memphis. Eligible students must have earned a semester GPA of 3.5 or greater.

Lily Franklin, a freshman English education major from Bartlett, was named to the fall 2019 president’s list at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C. Eligible students must have earned a 3.75 or higher grade point average for the semester.

Sarah Keys of Memphis was named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Berry College in Rome, Ga. The dean’s list honors students who posted an academic average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale while carrying a class load of at least 12 hours during the semester.

Belmont University in Nashville named the following local students to the fall 2019 dean’s list: Allison Heathcock, Hope Henderson and Alyssa Stephens, all of Arlington; and Claire Ward of Bartlett. Eligibility is based on a minimum course load of 12 hours and a quality grade point average of 3.5 with no grade below a C.

Union University in Jackson, Tenn., has named the following local students to the fall 2019 president’s list: Samantha Jones and Traci Organ, both of Bartlett; and Anna Venckus of Memphis. The president’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 4.0 grade point average on a four-point scale. Those named to the dean’s list for the semester include Kristin McKendry, Danerry Miller and Anna Tansey, all of Bartlett; and Rebecca Brimingham, Daisha Jiles, Robert Joyce, Chloe Stempel, Aisha Walker and Trevious Wright. The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Lacey Corbitt of Arlington and Alexia Buckner of Memphis were named to the fall 2019 dean’s list at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo. Students named to the list earned at least a 3.75 grade point average on a 4.0 scale, completed at least 12 hours of standard graded credit, achieved no grade below a B and received no failing grades in enrolled courses, including credit/no credit or pass/fail courses.

Mississippi College in Clinton, Miss., has named the following area students to its spring 2019 president’s list. Eligible students must have maintained a 4.0 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must have taken a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Mississippi College honorees included Emily Berry, Zachary Davidson, Madison Pillow, Christian Thomas and Ellen Weaver, all of Bartlett; and Emma McMahon of Arlington. Dean’s list honorees include Mary Coleman, Andrew Croegaert, Lyndsey Huber and Grace Hughes, all of Lakeland; and Grace Jennings of Arlington. To be eligible for the dean’s list, a student must maintain a 3.5 grade point average, based on a 4.0 system. The student must take a full course load of at least 12 semester hours of undergraduate credit with all academic courses impacting their grade point average.

Vicki Almond of Arlington was among the new members inducted into the Alpha Epsilon chapter of Phi Theta Kappa academic honorary society at Dyersburg State Community College in an Oct. 18 fall ceremony. The guest speaker during the event was Jessica Haskins of Bartlett, a 2015 DSCC alumna. Eligible students must have a cumulative grade-point average (GPA) of 3.5 or higher; have completed 12 hours of college-level courses at DSCC; have completed all college preparatory requirements; and be currently enrolled in six semester hours or more as a student at DSCC.

Achievements

C.J. Cara of Bartlett was crowned at the Homecoming King in November at Williams Baptist University in Walnut Ridge, Ark. He is the son of Chris and Penny Cara and is a senior majoring in liberal arts with a concentration in biology and psychology.

Hope Henderson of Arlington joined 2,000 other new Belmont University freshman and transfer students during Towering Traditions orientation this past fall for SERVE, an opportunity to complete community service together throughout the greater Nashville area. Many of the local metro schools, Nashville General Hospital at Meharry, Legacy Mission Village and nearly 50 other local organizations received aid from Belmont students during the annual Welcome Week program. Each year, new students at Belmont University are provided with the opportunity to volunteer their time and dive into the special community of Nashville with more than 200 upperclassmen student leaders accompanying them. Students spent the day helping with tasks such as organizing hospital supplies, applying fresh paint to buildings and picking up trash in multiple areas.

Graduations

Three area students graduated from Harding University in Searcy, Ark., at the Dec. 14, 2019, commencement ceremony. They are Mitchell Cain of Arlington, bachelor of arts degree in electronic media production; Asher Hite of Bartlett, bachelor of arts degree in English; and Zachary Beasley of Arlington, master of arts in teaching degree in secondary with a teaching license.

The following area students graduated from Bethel University in McKenzie in the fall 2019 commencement ceremonies on Dec. 7, 2019: Jacob Dickerson, bachelor of science degree with honors and Penny Sprigs-Smith, master of business administration degree, both of Bartlett; and Shalonna Burnett, bachelor of science degree, of Memphis.

Danni Li Dunkin of Arlington graduated from Park University during Dec. 14 commencement ceremonies in Independence, Mo. Dunkin earned a master of healthcare administration degree in human resource management.

Cleofas Sebille of Arlington graduated from Troy University in Troy, Ala., during the fall 2019 semester. Sebille earned an associate of science degree in general education.

Dyersburg State Community College held its fall 2019 graduation ceremony on Dec. 13 in the Brighton High School Gym. The graduates of DSCC’s December 2019 traditional nursing class include Kyndle Chapman and Ava Hunt of Arlington. The graduates of DSCC’s December 2019 paramedic-to-RN fast track class include Christopher Franklin of Arlington, Kraig Keeling of Bartlett and Heidi Whitman of Lakeland, class vice president and recipient of a Scholastic Award for her 3.91 grade-point average.

The following local students graduated from Union University in Jackson, Tenn., during Dec. 14, 2019, commencement services at West Jackson Baptist Church: Khrystan Jennings, bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership, and Kristin McKendry, bachelor of science degree in organizational leadership, both of Bartlett; and Elaine Winn of Memphis, master’s degree in Christian studies.

Shelby County students who graduated from from the University of Tennessee at Martin at the fall 2019 commencement ceremony on Dec. 14, 2019, included Katelyn Renee Colvin and Dawson Worl, both of Arlington; and Jason Neal Fields, Jacob Tyler Hargrove, Tracey Milem Jordan and Abigayle Renee Lovell, all of Bartlett.

Spencer Nelson of Lakeland graduated from the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta, Ga., with a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering. The commencement exercises were May 3-4, 2019, at the McCamish Pavilion on campus