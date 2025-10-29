City to Propose a Public Safety and Greenspace Preservation TIF at upcoming IDB Meeting

City of Bartlett, TN



The City of Bartlett is taking proactive steps to protect our community’s future and ensure responsible, transparent growth.

At the upcoming Industrial Development Board (IDB) meeting on November 6, the City of Bartlett will present the proposed City of Bartlett Public Safety and Greenspace Preservation TIF – a City-led plan designed to improve traffic safety, protect greenspaces, preserve Quail Ridge Golf Course, and support long-term community vitality.

Here’s what residents should know:

• The TIF does not raise taxes.

• It uses future revenue from new growth, not existing funds.

• It improves safety at high-traffic and high-crash intersections.

• It prioritizes preserving public space for recreation and student use.

The IDB meeting is the first of four public steps, followed by consideration from the Board of Mayor and Aldermen and Shelby County Commission.

Our goal is to protect what makes Bartlett special while planning responsibly for what’s ahead. However, public safety is at the core of the proposed City of Bartlett Public Safety and Greenspace Preservation TIF.

Recent data from the Mid-South Safety Action Plan identified several high-crash intersections in Bartlett:

– Stage at Kirby Whitten – 179 crashes

– Stage at Bartlett Boulevard – 127 crashes

– Stage at Summer – 122 crashes

– Summer Avenue at Kirby Whitten – 98 crashes

– Kirby Whitten at Yale – 90 crashes

If approved, the proposal would reinvest future tax revenue into intersection upgrades – smart signal technology to improve lighting, signage, and pedestrian crossings.

A safer Bartlett benefits everyone.

For more information visit: https://www.cityofbartlett.org/FAQ.aspx?TID=62