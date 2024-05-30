City of Bartlett announces the Bartlett LIVE Music Series

City of Bartlett

This summer, the City of Bartlett will be hosting a live music series in W.J. Freeman Park on eight separate dates between June and September.

Presented by the Bank of Bartlett and sponsored by Side Porch Steakhouse, Smith’s Plumbing, and Chick-fil-a, the City will be bringing live performances to Bartlett’s very own backyard from a variety of artists and genres.

Local favorites Ashton Riker, Austin Carroll, Chinese Connection Dub Embassy, Kennlyn, Jay Jones, and the Bruce Kee Band will team with up-and-coming artists like Dream of Gardens, Anna Rose Baker, R.J. Gick, and Maddie Moroshak on select weekend nights all summer long.

We will have food trucks as well as Grind City Brewing Company, sponsored by Lett’s Go Bartlett, on hand to take care of you.

Bring a lawn chair and a blanket and spend the summer with us.

Save These Dates:

June 15: Mary and Ben/Ashton Riker

July 6: Austin Carroll and Friends

July 20: Jareef Greene/Chinese Connection Dub Embassy

Aug 2: Dream of Gardens/Anna Rose Baker

Aug 17: The Bruce Key

Band/R.J. Gick

Aug 31: The Jay Jones Band

Sept 14: Song Shack Singer

Songwriters/The Band Daisy

Sept 28: Maddie Moroshak/Kennlynn