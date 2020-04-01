City of Bartlett announces meeting changes related to COVID-19 precautions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following all federal, state and local emergency proclamations and guidelines, the following volunteer boards and commissions meetings for the City of Bartlett have been canceled for April:

April 2, 6:30 p.m., City Beautiful Commission

April 6, 6 p.m., Family Assistance Commission

April 6, 7 p.m., Planning Commission

April 7, 6 p.m., Beer Board

April 9, 7 p.m., Parks and Recreation Advisory Board

April 13, 7 p.m., Bartlett Historical Society

April 16, 6:30 p.m., Board of Zoning Appeals

April 20, 7 p.m., Historic Preservation Commission

April 21, 6 p.m., Bartlett Arts Council

April 21, 6 p.m., BPACC Advisory Board

April 21, 6:30 p.m., Design Review Commission

City board

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for April 14 is now scheduled as a teleconference Work Session at 4 p.m.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for April 28 will also be a teleconference.

Meeting minutes and the recording will be posted and available on the city’s website no less than two days after the meeting.