City of Bartlett announces meeting changes related to COVID-19 precautions

0

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following all federal, state and local emergency proclamations and guidelines, the following volunteer boards and commissions meetings for the City of Bartlett have been canceled for April:

  • April 2, 6:30 p.m., City Beautiful Commission
  • April 6, 6 p.m., Family Assistance Commission
  • April 6, 7 p.m., Planning Commission
  • April 7, 6 p.m., Beer Board
  • April 9, 7 p.m., Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
  • April 13, 7 p.m., Bartlett Historical Society
  • April 16, 6:30 p.m., Board of Zoning Appeals
  • April 20, 7 p.m., Historic Preservation Commission
  • April 21, 6 p.m., Bartlett Arts Council
  • April 21, 6 p.m., BPACC Advisory Board
  • April 21, 6:30 p.m., Design Review Commission

City board

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for April 14 is now scheduled as a teleconference Work Session at 4 p.m.

The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for April 28 will also be a teleconference.

Meeting minutes and the recording will be posted and available on the city’s website no less than two days after the meeting.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR