City of Bartlett announces meeting changes related to COVID-19 precautions

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and following all federal, state and local emergency proclamations and guidelines, the following volunteer boards and commissions meetings for the City of Bartlett have been canceled for April:
- April 2, 6:30 p.m., City Beautiful Commission
- April 6, 6 p.m., Family Assistance Commission
- April 6, 7 p.m., Planning Commission
- April 7, 6 p.m., Beer Board
- April 9, 7 p.m., Parks and Recreation Advisory Board
- April 13, 7 p.m., Bartlett Historical Society
- April 16, 6:30 p.m., Board of Zoning Appeals
- April 20, 7 p.m., Historic Preservation Commission
- April 21, 6 p.m., Bartlett Arts Council
- April 21, 6 p.m., BPACC Advisory Board
- April 21, 6:30 p.m., Design Review Commission
City board
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for April 14 is now scheduled as a teleconference Work Session at 4 p.m.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting scheduled for April 28 will also be a teleconference.
Meeting minutes and the recording will be posted and available on the city’s website no less than two days after the meeting.