City considering options for a Renewable Natural Gas system

City of Bartlett

Sewer Power? It could happen.

Tuesday night at the Board of Mayor and Aldermen Meeting, the City voted to start studying the possibility of developing a Renewable Natural Gas System that works along with our current wastewater treatment plants.

Renewable natural gas (RNG) can be produced from sewage sludge through a process called anaerobic digestion. In this process, microorganisms break down solids removed from wastewater in large cylinders called digesters, creating a biogas that’s mostly methane. The biogas can then be refined to remove impurities and used as fuel, or it can be used directly for heating or electricity. There are currently about 30 cities nationwide currently involved in RNG systems. We could be number 31.

This could generate continuous revenue for the city for years to come. It is the ultimate recycling program.