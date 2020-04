The City of Bartlett’s website is reminding citizens to “B Counted in Bartlett!” With each completed questionnaire the city is getting closer to reaching its 85% response rate goal by April 30.

Citizens can respond online at https://my2020census.gov, by phone or by mail. Phone numbers are 844-330-2020 (English), 844-468-2020 (Spanish) and 844-467-2020 for TDD. Those wishing to complete the paper form can do so, using the official forms sent out between March 12–20.