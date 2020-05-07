Celebrate Preservation Month: Do you know the significance of the Freeman name in Bartlett’s history?

The month of May is Preservation Month, where we celebrate the historic places, public lands, communities and cultural landmarks that make up our national identity. They are our physical connection to the past, and they allow us the opportunity to experience America’s story firsthand. But historic preservation is about much more than saving old buildings and places. It’s about safeguarding and continuing to tell the diverse stories that define us as Americans — and passing on that appreciation to future generations.

The City of Bartlett has recognized the importance of preserving history and established the Bartlett Historic Preservation Commission. Appointed volunteers on the Commission work hard to ensure these objectives are met — to protect, enhance and perpetuate resources that represent distinctive and significant elements of the city’s historical, cultural, social, economic, political, archaeological and architectural identity; ensure the harmonious, orderly and efficient growth and development of the city; strengthen civic pride and cultural stability through neighborhood conservation; stabilize the economy of the city through the continued use, preservation, and revitalization of its resources; promote the use of resources for the education, pleasure and welfare of the people of the city; and provide a review process for the preservation and development of the city’s resources.

The commission has a public meeting on the third Monday of most months, and visitors are always welcome. One of its most important missions is recognizing local landmarks by putting up a marker. Landmarks are defined as “a building, property, or object that has a special character or special historic or aesthetic interest or value as part of the development, heritage, or cultural characteristics” of the City of Bartlett.

Bartlett has more than two dozen landmarks, including individual, interior, exterior, scenic landmarks and the Historic District.

So what’s an example of Bartlett history that ties directly into something happening today? W.J. Freeman. You know the park, but who is the man it’s named after and what’s his Bartlett connection?

William Joseph “Jody” Freeman was born in Bartlett in1907 at his parent’s home at 3101 Sycamore View Road, and today that home is a Bartlett Landmark, the McCallum-Cooper house. He was a 1925 graduate of Bartlett School and attended Southwestern (now Rhodes) and Union University. He returned to Bartlett to live, and he worked in Memphis.

In 1935, he married Mary Ann Blakely, also of Bartlett, who lived just up the street from him on Sycamore View Road. When they were expecting their first child, they built the house at 3114 Court St. (at the corner of Court and Blackwell) right behind both of their childhood homes. Among his many accomplishments, he served as a Bartlett alderman for over three decades, making him the longest-serving Bartlett alderman to this date. Freeman died in 1999.

Whether it’s re-purposing old buildings in innovative ways or helping a new generation of Americans learn history, places matter because of the people who walked there, dreamed there, triumphed there and even died there. Places matter because we can still draw inspiration from them today. Historic preservation isn’t about treating sites as places only to be admired from a distance; it’s about keeping them alive, in active use and relevant to today’s needs. It also can spur investment and job creation. Preservation brings people together, across our communities and the nation.

In an article next week, readers of The Bartlett Express will get to learn more about some of the landmarks and other historical sites of Bartlett. For more information on the city’s landmarks, go to https://www.cityofbartlett.org/88/Historic-Preservation-Commission and click on “historical landmarks.”

KEVIN QUINN, a guest writer for The Bartlett Express, is an appointed member of the Shelby County Historical Commission, the Bartlett Historical Preservation Commission and the Davies Manor Association, and he is a member and technical advisor for the Bartlett Historical Society. Contact him at bartlettmediaguy@gmail.com.