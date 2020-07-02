Cars ‘ate the horse’: What will be the next norm that disappears?

Sometimes a look backwards can provide a vision of the future. In 1894, top thinkers were very concerned about how to deal with all the horse manure in cities.

There’s only so much fertilizer that can be used, and just about every single person had at least one horse, and many freight delivery men, fire fighters or merchants had multiple horses. Estimates were that major cities like London may soon wind up below nine feet of manure with no end in sight.

Automobiles had already been invented, but they were exceedingly rare. These upstart machines did not seem to pose any threat to the status quo at the time.

In fact, in 1900, the Ladies Home Journal predicted it might take a hundred years for automobiles to take over.

Now we all know it happened much faster than that. But even I am surprised at how fast it actually occurred.

See the accompanying two photos of 5th Avenue in New York on Easter. In the 1900 photo, there’s just a single vehicle visible. In the 1913 photo, the avenue is packed with cars.

So in a very real sense, the cars ate the horses.

What is going to change during our lifetime that will be such a paradigm shift that we don’t even realize it?

