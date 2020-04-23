Bored in the house? Local author offers free children’s books

Memphis author Donald Jacobsen announced Monday that two of his children’s books, “Mighty Mommies and Their Amazing Jobs” and “My Daddy the Amazing Nurse,” will be given away for free in light of the coronavirus-caused pivot to homeschooling this spring. The books highlight medical workers, scientists, and other community helpers.

“As a parent staying at home with my kids and wife, we understand the struggle and stress of unexpected at-home schooling,” said Donald Jacobsen. “Offering my books as an

educational yet fun distraction is one way I knew I could help during this trying time.”

A glowing review from Kristal Leon mentioned that the books are “filled with a diverse collection of occupations that celebrate the contributions that jobs in STEM fields make in our world. Created for young readers ages 2-7 … helps girls picture themselves in these important roles.”

Both books teach kids about the roles of medical workers and community helpers. To download both, parents and educators can visit donaldjacobsen.com/freebooks.

His other books include “Celestina the Astronaut Ballerina” and “Stinky Winky Silly Willy Off-key Donkey.”

On his website, Jacobsen states, “My main sources of inspiration when writing — especially when writing kid’s books — are my two amazing daughters (Hazel and Holly) and my beautiful, smart, supportive, and loving wife (Stephanie). Without them, I wouldn’t

have had the courage to strike out and put my ideas on paper. I’d also like to give an honorary mention to our mopey rescue dog, Yoda, who stands beside me as the only other source of male DNA in our crazy, but wonderful, little family.”

Jacobsen is a registered nurse and a sometimes-writer living and working in Memphis.

His book “Mighty Mommies and Their Amazing Jobs” recently won an Honorable Mention for the Picture Books 6 & Older category of the Royal Dragonfly Book Awards. Read more about him at donaldjacobsen.com.