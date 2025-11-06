November 17, 2025
Facebook

BHS Band Grand Champions

CONGRATulationS to Bartlett High School Marching Band! The BHS Band brought home the 2025 Grand Championship at the 59th Annual Bandmasters Championship, held at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, on November 1. Competing against 23 incredible bands from Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Kentucky, the Bartlett High Marching Panthers delivered an unforgettable performance, earning a 94.7 and sweeping all categories! Your hard work, dedication, and passion make Bartlett proud!

Bartlett City Schools

Jennifer Deshazo

Jennifer Deshazo

Related Posts

Serving Bartlett, Arlington & Lakeland Since 1978
CONTACT US
Facebook

Editor's Pick

© Copyright 2025 

bartlett-express.com, Bartlett, TN

Facebook
Twitter
Youtube
Instagram