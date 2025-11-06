BHS Band Grand Champions

CONGRATulationS to Bartlett High School Marching Band! The BHS Band brought home the 2025 Grand Championship at the 59th Annual Bandmasters Championship, held at Simmons Bank Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, on November 1. Competing against 23 incredible bands from Tennessee, Mississippi, Arkansas, and Kentucky, the Bartlett High Marching Panthers delivered an unforgettable performance, earning a 94.7 and sweeping all categories! Your hard work, dedication, and passion make Bartlett proud!

