Beloved Local Broker Mourned as Community Prepares to Carry On His Legacy

[Bartlett, TN, May 30, 2024] – It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Owner/Broker of Mcwaters & Associates Realtors, Lee McWaters, a pillar of our community and esteemed leader in the Memphis area real estate industry. Lee passed away peacefully after his battle with pancreatic cancer on March 28th surrounded by his loved ones, leaving behind a profound legacy of integrity, dedication, and unmatched professionalism.

McWaters & Associates Staff Julie Upchurch Lee McWaters

Lee’s beloved mother, Bebe McWaters, opened the doors to McWaters & Associates Realtors in 1973. For over 51 years, the company has been synonymous with excellence in real estate, earning the trust and admiration of clients and colleagues alike. Bebe passed on the torch to her son Lee in the 1990s, and since then, Lee’s passion for serving others, coupled with his unparalleled expertise, has left an indelible mark on our community.

“Today, we mourn the loss of not just a colleague, but a friend and mentor to many,” said Julie Upchurch, who will be taking over the reins as the new owner and broker of McWaters & Associates. “His commitment to excellence and unwavering dedication to his clients set a standard that we all strive to uphold.”

Despite the profound loss, Julie Upchurch reassures the community that McWaters & Associates Realtors will continue to operate with the same values and principles that both Bebe and Lee instilled. “We are deeply committed to honoring McWaters & Associates legacy by maintaining the highest standards of service and professionalism,” Julie emphasized. “While Lee may no longer be with us, his spirit will continue to guide us in everything we do.”

In the coming days and weeks, Julie Upchurch and the team of agents at McWaters will work

tirelessly to ensure a seamless transition for clients and colleagues. The commitment to excellence and the unwavering dedication to serving the community will remain unwavering.

As we mourn the loss of a remarkable individual, let us also celebrate the extraordinary legacy that Lee McWaters leaves behind. His impact on our community will be felt for generations to come.

For more information or to offer condolences, please contact Julie Upchurch at 901-372-6611.

About McWaters & Associates

What distinguishes McWaters & Associates from other firms? Generations of experience with proven success. The tradition of McWaters has always centered around the honesty and integrity of its REALTORS. With the highest quality of service and expertise, the agents make it their business to target your personal home buying requirements and to show you property that fits those needs and your budget.

Year after year, McWaters’ agents continue to be leaders in the Memphis Area Association of REALTORS. Recognizing them as proven professionals, other companies seek to cooperate. This networking advantage allows McWaters & Associates to compete with larger companies while maintaining the warmth and individual attention that a family company can provide. Unlike most large companies, the modest size and team atmosphere allow for complete dedication and prevents you from ever getting lost in the shuffle. We consider it a pleasure to help you with your real estate needs.