BCS Names New Teaching & Learning Supervisor for the school year

Bartlett City Schools

We are pleased to announce that Dr. Taylor Tartera will be joining the Teaching & Learning team as our Professional Development and Evaluation Supervisor beginning with the 2024-2025 school year.

Dr. Tartera, after graduating from Bartlett High School in 2009, attended Christian Brothers University (CBU) for his undergraduate degree. He began teaching middle school math during the day and going to CBU in the evening in pursuit of his Master’s degree. Once he finished his Master’s in 2014, Dr. Tartera left the classroom and began supporting teachers and students in a variety of roles. In 2017, he went back to school to begin his Doctoral journey at the University of Memphis. Dr. Tartera officially began working for Bartlett City Schools in 2020.

Dr. Tartera started his journey with Bartlett City Schools as the Assistant Principal at Altruria Elementary School. During his four years at Altruria, Dr. Tartera wore many hats while serving in this role. He is excited to take all that he has learned and share that in supporting teachers, staff, and the Bartlett community. Dr. Tartera prides himself on cultivating relationships with students, educators, and families. He will continue to be present in schools, celebrating the wins of our kids and teachers, and finding creative ways to improve our growth and development as a district.

Outside of education, you will find Dr. Tartera chasing his daughter, Ellis, and spending time with his wife, Melody (who happens to also be an educator). They enjoy spending their spare time with friends and family, finding the next fun thing to do with Ellis, and focusing on being present while raising her in a loving home.