BCS facility named in honor of Coach Phil Clark

Bartlett City Schools



In Honor: The family of Coach Phil Clark poses with the plaque that was awarded recognizing this great honor. Bartlett City Schools

We are proud to honor the lasting impact of the late Coach Phil Clark- a coach, educator, and leader whose influence shaped generations of athletes and students across our community.

The Bartlett City Schools Board unanimously approved naming our first-ever BCS facility in his memory: the Phil Clark Indoor Facility at W.J. Freeman Park, home to our Bartlett High School baseball and softball fields.

Coach Clark’s name will now live on in the very place where his vision, leadership, and love for student-athletes helped transform our programs.

From his early coaching days to his service as Bartlett’s first Athletic Director, Coach Clark inspired thousands through his integrity, vision, and unwavering commitment to young people.

We are grateful to celebrate a man whose impact will continue to guide and inspire our district for generations to come.

Thank you, Coach Clark – your legacy lives on in Bartlett.