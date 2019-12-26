Bartlett’s Tyler Longo graduates from Army basic training

Tyler Longo, age 18, graduated from Army basic training at Fort Sill in Lawton, Oklahoma, on Nov. 22.

Longo is now attending advanced individual training to become a cannon crew member, after which he expects to be deployed.

He is the son of Chris Longo, a Bartlett native, and Michelle Brackley, a Nevada native.

Both are U.S. Navy veterans.

A Bartlett native, Tyler Longo spent three years on the Bartlett High School varsity wrestling team, coached by his uncle Daniel Longo, before attending his senior year in Nevada.

He then scored a 98 out of 99 on the Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Battery test (ASVAB test) and chose to join the Army instead of the Navy.

His family and friends said they are extremely proud.