Bartlett’s new pavilion to open this summer

Anyone who’s been too shut in with the COVID-19 closures might have missed something mighty going on at Freeman Park in Bartlett.

In Phase 3 of a multi-year five-phase park improvement plan, the Bartlett Parks and Recreation Department is erecting a large community pavilion on the edge of W.J. Freeman Park.

The A. Keith McDonald Pavilion is named after the city’s longtime and current mayor, and the facility’s progress is visible from Bartlett Boulevard. Parks and Rec Director Shan Criswell described the city’s progress on Monday: They are pouring the concrete floor, framing and putting up the restroom walls. Next is the pouring of the remaining concrete floor and installation of the roof.

The pavilion will have decorative wood under the roof and two large fans to keep air circulating with the community has events during warmer months.

There will be a concession stand next door to the pavilion, and it will also serve the multipurpose fields that are part of the park’s plan.

The structure will be 32 feet and 6 inches wide and 168 feet and 9 inches long.

Because of frequent and heavy rains since October, the project has been slower than expected so far, but Criswell said she hopes to have it completed by late June or early July.

The next step in the park’s improvements will be creation of an amphitheater, but that is being pushed back, probably for a year or two, she said. A disc golf course will be a later addition.

The Bartlett Station Farmers Market should start as scheduled in May at its location further back in the park, but it will move to the new roadside pavilion for greater visibility and shade from the sun as soon as the pavilion is completed.