Bartlett’s Annual Christmas Parade this Saturday

City of Bartlett,

The City of Bartlett’s Annual Christmas Parade is this Saturday, December 6 at 4 p.m. Get there early. Every event we have done this year has been bigger than the last. Bartlettonians love a good time, and the City loves putting them on for you.

Bartlett Baptist Church will be providing pre-parade entertainment at the stage/review area starting at 3pm with singing, reindeer races for kids, Christmas Trivia, Musical candy canes games and more until the parade starts at 4pm.

The following food vendors will open at 3 p.m., and will be located in the front drive of Bartlett Baptist Church: Aunt Mimi’s Cakepops & more, 901 Nachos, C & K Concessions, Collin – The Fresh Way, Donna’s Kettlecorn, The Fry Guy, Bartlett Coffee, and BBQ X.

To help the community plans how to maneuver any roadblocks, below is the information and a map of the Parade Street closings for Saturday Dec 6th:

Kirby Whitten between Star Valley and St. Elmo will close at 1:00 pm.

Also, Yale Road between Oak and Crossing Cove will close at 1:00pm.

If you are trying to avoid the blocked streets, St. Elmo and Stage Rd run parallel to Yale. Bartlett Blvd and Hwy 70 run parallel to Kirby Whitten. You can use these as alternate routes. We’ll see you there!