Bartlett Wrestlers heading to State Championship

pamelaMIRABELLA

Express Editor



Bartlett High School’s wrestling team, under the direction of Head Coach Daniel Longo, has a lot to celebrate lately. Over the last several weeks, the team had three Regional Champions at Region Individual tournaments, according to Assistant Wrestling Coach Hunter Siler.



Siler said, “Two weeks ago Maggie Graham won her region championship at weight class

150lbs at the Girls West Regionals. On February 10, Steven Dindl won the Region Championship at 120 lbs. and Mason Sutton won the Region Championship at 132 lbs.”

Siler said the wrestlers were originally scheduled to compete in the Tennessee State Championship on February 17 and 18, but that competition has been moved to February 25 and 26 due to inclement weather.



He finished with, “Maggie is a returning State Champion and is looking to repeat.”