Bartlett updates business re-opening plan (including hair/nail salons)

The City of Bartlett on Friday, May 1, announced an update on its Back to Business re-opening plan:

“After careful study of the COVID-19 data, and on the advice of our medical experts, including the Shelby County Health Department, the Municipal Mayors in Shelby County have determined that May 4, 2020, is the date that we can begin Phase One of our Back to Business re-opening plan.

“The Plan is posted on the City’s website. It is anticipated that a few modifications will be made to the Plan next week in accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order No. 30 and the Guidance provided by the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group, including the fact that personal service businesses, such as hair salons, barbershops, waxing salons, nail spas, massage therapy services and substantially similar businesses that require prolonged close contact with customers, will be permitted to re-open on May 6, 2020, as long as they fully comply with the guidelines set forth in the April 30, 2020, Tennessee Economic Recovery Group Guidance for Close Contact Businesses, which is posted online at TNPledge.com.

“New updates will be reflected in links to the Back to Business Framework documents when available. Bartlett Executive Order No. 10-2020 does not affect the Back to Business re-opening plan. It is simply an extension of the local state of emergency for another seven day period (through May 7), in accordance with state law. (Editor’s note: If the above links in this paragraph become inactive due to file updates, you can still access them via the “News” tab at the city’s website.)

“The Back to Business Plan, as well as the Governor’s Executive Orders and the Guidance provided by the Tennessee Economic Recovery Group, recognize that the state of emergency caused by COVID-19 and the response to combat it continues to exist, but attempt to provide guidance for citizens and businesses in advance of the re-opening of business in order to allow Tennesseans to return to work safely while encouraging continued adherence to health guidelines to limit the spread of COVID-19.”