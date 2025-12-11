Bartlett Seventh Grader Selected as Titans’ “Kids Captain,” Granted Once-In-A-Lifetime Experience

Defensive end Sebastian Joseph-Day #69 of the Tennessee Titans, Linebacker Cody Barton #50 of the Tennessee Titans, Longsnapper Morgan Cox #46 of the Tennessee Titans, South College Tee Kid during the game between the Tennessee Titans and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Nissan Stadium on November 30, 2025 in Nashville, TN. Photo By Donald Page/Tennessee Titans

Staff Reports

Bartlett seventh grader Ryder Hubbard was selected as the winner of Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee’s Titans’ Kids Captain Contest.

The 12-year-old had a moment to remember last Sunday as he stood alongside Tennessee Titans’ captains, at midfield, for the pregame coin toss ahead of the team’s matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The experience was part of the Titans’ Kids Captain Contest, which gives young fans between the ages of 6 and 12 years old four lower-bowl tickets, a parking pass, red Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee cap, an official Titans jersey, and most notably, the rare chance to step onto the field as an honorary captain.

Jeanne Hubbard, Ryder’s mother, says her son has loved football his entire life and was thrilled for the chance to be on the field and meet the players. When he is not cheering on the Titans, Ryder enjoys football, basketball, soccer, fishing and spending time with family and friends.

“Watching Ryder walk onto the field as a Kids Captain was a moment I won’t forget,” said Mason Cash, a Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee agent in Memphis, Tenn. “Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee is proud to support experiences that bring people together, and witnessing the joy on Ryder’s face as he stepped onto the field reminded all of us why giving back to our communities matters so much.”

From now through December, Farm Bureau Insurance of Tennessee will choose two more winners to be a Kids Captain for each of the following home games:

• Dec. 21 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

• Dec. 28 vs. New Orleans Saints

Contest entries open three weeks prior to the Titans’ home football games listed above, and contestants can enter to win anytime throughout the fall season. Entrants must be residents of Tennessee, be between ages 6 and 12, and have parental consent to participate. Winners will be notified approximately two weeks before their assigned game and must respond within 24 hours to claim their opportunity to shine on the field.

Entries for the next game against the Kansas City Chiefs can be submitted here: https://info.fbitn.com/titansvschiefs

