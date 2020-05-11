Bartlett seniors’ parade

Parents and supporters of this year’s graduating class at Bartlett High School took time last week for a homegrown afternoon parade, celebrating the school’s first students to graduate in the coronavirus pandemic. It’s just one of the local efforts to celebrate the accomplishments of a senior class that had to homeschool for their last few weeks of high school classes.

