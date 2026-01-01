Bartlett Schools Announces Alumni Spotlight

Bartlett City Schools

Bartlett Schools loves celebrating the amazing things our graduates are doing after they leave our halls, that’s why we’re excited to launch our Alumni Spotlight, where we feature former students and share where life has taken them – college, careers, service, family and everything in between.

These spotlights help us stay connected, celebrate accomplishments, and inspire our current students. They can even lead to mentorships, internships, or job-shadowing opportunities from our incredible alumni. Once a Panther, always a Panther!

Know a graduate we should spotlight – or are you an alum with a story to share? We’d love to hear from you! Fill out the form at https://bit.ly/BHS_Spot and we’ll be sharing spotlights throughout the year.