Bartlett says farewell to beloved alderman, sheriff deputy and friend

Staff Reports

Courtesy City of Bartlett

Robert “Bobby” James Simmons, Jr., who worked as a Shelby County Sheriff’s Office deputy for 35 years, and was first elected as Bartlett alderman in 2004, passed away June 19. His family has released the following obituary in his memory:

Bobby Simmons – his name was a song, a lyric, a sound of laughter. With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of Robert “Bobby” James Simmons Jr., who departed this life on June 19, 2024, at the age of 79. Bobby, a beloved resident of Bartlett, Tennessee, was born on November 29, 1944.

Bobby was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and dedication that will be cherished by all who knew him. His unwavering commitment to his family and his community was evident in everything he did.

Bobby is survived by his loving wife, Sherry Simmons, and their children: Troy Simmons, Lisa Simmons (Bill Jarman), Carmen Andreini (Danny Andreini), Shelley Jackson (Joseph McMillan), K.C. Barry (Matt Barry), and Stephen Woody. He is also remembered by his cherished grandchildren: Hunter Simmons, Sierra Guizlo (Andrew Guizlo), Sarah Haskell (Nick Henley), Shea Haskell, Mary Scott Haskell, Charlie Jackson, Beckham Barry, and Harper Barry. Additionally, he is survived by his great-grandchildren, Breese Henley and Micah Guizlo; his siblings Ellen Hanser (Chris), Nancy Montgomery, and Connie Marler (Bill); and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends.

Bobby served 35 years as a Shelby County Sheriff’s Deputy. His dedication and service to the community left a lasting impact on all who had the privilege of working with him. He was respected and admired for his quick wit, professionalism, integrity, and unwavering commitment to protecting and serving others. Additionally, Bobby served as a City of Bartlett Alderman for 20 years, demonstrating his commitment to public service, homeland security, and making a positive impact on his community. Bobby was a Shriner, member of Fop Lodge 35, Amateur Sports Hall of Fame, and the Shelby County Credit Union Board of Directors.

Bobby enjoyed football, golf, bop club, fastpitch softball, Fat Larry’s, spending time with family–all bringing him great joy and fulfillment. His passion for music of all kinds was evident in the song he carried in his heart. Bobby’s warmth, generosity, and sense of humor will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege of knowing him. His spirit and love will live on in the hearts of his family and friends. Fondly known as Captain Bobby Simmons, said as all one word, Bobby’s popularity was remarkable. His sister-in-law Karen was impressed by the number of people who know Bobby no matter where in the world he was.

Services to honor Bobby’s life will be held on Tuesday, June 25, 2024, at Faith Baptist Church in Bartlett, with visitation from 10:00 until 11:45. The service will begin at noon. Captain Simmons will be buried at the Bartlett Ellendale Cemetery, 7044 Old Memphis Arlington Road. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to one of the following: the Alzheimer’s Foundation; Bartlett Animal Shelter; St Jude, or Kosten Pancreatic research.

Rest in peace, Bobby. Your legacy of love, laughter, and kindness will never be forgotten.

Donation Links:

the Alzheimer’s Foundation: https://act.alz.org/donate

Bartlett Animal Shelter: https://checkout.shelterluv.com/donate/COB

St Jude: www.stjude.org

Pancreatic Cancer Research: https://www.kostenfoundation.com/