Bartlett ranks 6th in state’s affordable places to live

A new study from SmartAsset.com ranked the most affordable places to live in Tennessee, weighing factors like taxes, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to the local median income.
They are:
- Atoka
- Munford
- La Follette
- Oakland
- Humboldt
- Bartlett
- Green Hill
- Lewisburg
- Portland
- Middle Valley
In Bartlett, the average closing costs were$2,231; annual property tax, $2,516; annual homeowner’s insurance, $1,235; average annual mortgage payment, $9,211; median income, $83,746; and affordability index status, 49.07.
See more at bit.ly/Affordable-Tenn-2020.