Bartlett ranks 6th in state’s affordable places to live

0
Source: Background dollars from Flickr.com

A new study from SmartAsset.com ranked the most affordable places to live in Tennessee, weighing factors like taxes, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to the local median income.

They are:

  1. Atoka
  2. Munford
  3. La Follette
  4. Oakland
  5. Humboldt
  6. Bartlett
  7. Green Hill
  8. Lewisburg
  9. Portland
  10. Middle Valley

In Bartlett, the average closing costs were$2,231; annual property tax, $2,516; annual homeowner’s insurance, $1,235; average annual mortgage payment, $9,211; median income, $83,746; and affordability index status, 49.07.

See more at bit.ly/Affordable-Tenn-2020.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR