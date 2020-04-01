Bartlett ranks 6th in state’s affordable places to live

A new study from SmartAsset.com ranked the most affordable places to live in Tennessee, weighing factors like taxes, homeowners’ insurance and home costs relative to the local median income.

They are:

Atoka Munford La Follette Oakland Humboldt Bartlett Green Hill Lewisburg Portland Middle Valley

In Bartlett, the average closing costs were$2,231; annual property tax, $2,516; annual homeowner’s insurance, $1,235; average annual mortgage payment, $9,211; median income, $83,746; and affordability index status, 49.07.

See more at bit.ly/Affordable-Tenn-2020.