Bartlett Police respond to thefts, vehicle break-ins

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of June 22-28, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Burglary & theft

Sunray Cove: A woman reported that someone broke into her house and stole numerous items. There are no suspects. Reported June 22.

Pinnacle Point: A man reported that someone stole his lawn mower and weed trimmer from his back yard. Reported June 25.

Kirby Whitten Road: A complainant at Elmcroft Senior Living (3345 Kirby Whitten Road) reported that four Oxycodone pills were missing from their medical card. There is no suspect information. Reported June 26.

Vehicle-related

Valley Lake Drive: A man reported that someone entered his truck but didn’t steal anything. Reported June 22.

Maher Trail Lane: A woman reported that someone had burglarized her vehicle.

Officers reported that there were nine more victims around the neighborhood whose vehicles had been burglarized. Video of the incidents showed two black males, one wearing a backpack, burglarizing the vehicles. Reported June 25.

Wrister Cove: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle and stole several items. Reported June 25.

Angelin Drive: A man said someone had ransacked his vehicle while it was parked unlocked in his driveway. Multiple items were missing. Reported June 25.

U.S. 64: A man said someone broke into his vehicle and stole multiple items while he was parked at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64). Reported June 27.

Stage Hills Boulevard: A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole several items, including his handgun. Reported June 27.

Stage Road: A woman reported that someone stole her vehicle’s license plate while it was parked at Bargain Hunt (6208 Stage Road).

Other

U.S. 64: A man reported that he accidentally left his wallet behind after stopping at Auntie Anne’s Pretzels in Walmart Supercenter (8400 U.S. 64) to get a drink. He left the premises for about three minutes before realizing he didn’t have his wallet. It was gone when he returned. Reported June 24.

Narissus Drive: A victim reported that the glass window in the victim’s front door had been broken out. Reported June 28.