Bartlett Police Reports: Shots fired at Winberry Street home

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of June 8-14, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Shots fired

Cale Falls Road and Winberry Street: Officers responded to a “shots fired” call and found bullet holes in the front of a house on Winberry Street.

Witnesses said they heard multiple shots and saw three young black males, about 18-20 years old, running north on Winberry Street. Detectives arrived and took over the investigation. Reported June 10.

Burglary and theft

Broadway: A complainant at Ellendale Baptist Church (3861 Broadway) reported on June 8 that a Dell docking station was missing and several offices had been damaged and broken into. The total amount of items stolen was about $2,700.

The same church also reported a burglary on June 11, involving suspects entering numerous offices and breaking four door handles to gain entry into offices. Multiple items were stolen for an estimated total theft of $3,180.

Unspecified location: A man reported that his pressure washer had been stolen. There were no witnesses to the crime. Reported June 11.

Bartlett Crest: A man reported that someone had just burglarized his home and stolen several items. Reported June 13.

Vehicle-related

Marrietta Boulevard: A woman reported that her gray vehicle was missing. The vehicle’s estimated value is $35,000, and there are no suspects. Reported June 8.

Stage Road: A complainant at J.C. Auto Repair (6838 Stage Road) reported that someone stole two license plates off vehicles that had been parked behind the business. Reported June 11.

Leeridge Drive: A man reported hearing noises outside his house, and he saw that both the driver’s and passenger’s side doors were open on his vehicle. Nothing was missing or damaged. Reported June 12.

Alfaree Street: Victims reported that someone broke into their vehicles but nothing was stolen. Reported June 12.

Old Brownsville Road: A man reported a theft in progress, saying someone was trying to steal his vehicle from the driveway. One suspect was a white male in his late 30s with short blond hair and wearing jeans and a white T-shirt. The other suspect was a Hispanic male in his late 30s with black hair and wearing jeans.

The two suspects were in a black GMC truck with a tow dolly, trying to pull the vehicle from his driveway. The victim approached the suspects, who fled the area. Reported June 12.

U.S. 64: A complainant at Sunrise Buick GMC at Wolfchase (8500 U.S. 64) said someone took four wheels off a Cadillac Escalade and left the vehicle on cinder blocks. Reported June 13.