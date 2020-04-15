Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of April 6-12, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Vehicle-related

Gardner Cove: A woman reported her husband’s vehicle was stolen. Reported April 6.

U.S. 64: Someone burglarized a man’s vehicle while he was parked at the Shell Station (8140 U.S. 64). Items stolen included his black bag containing numerous items and his handgun. Reported April 7.

U.S. 64: A victim at Thai Bistro (7140 U.S. 64) said someone burglarized his two food trucks and stole numerous items. Reported April 9.

Parr Bonner Cove: A woman reported that someone stole jewelry out of her vehicle. Reported April 10.

Kate Hyde: A man said someone broke into his truck and stole numerous items. Reported April 11.

Craigmont Drive: A man reported that someone stole his vehicle from his driveway. Reported April 12.

Vandalism

Bartlett Boulevard: A man reported that someone vandalized his construction site overnight at Veterans Park (2715 Bartlett Blvd.). The vandal(s) used a Sharpie market and tried to use an empty spray paint can to draw obscene pictures and words on some equipment. Antibacterial hand soap was also dumped on the seats and the control panels of construction machinery, and four fire extinguishers were emptied. Reported April 8.

Burglary & theft

Stage Road: A complainant said an unknown male suspect in a white hoodie squeezed through the front fence at Public Storage (5900 Stage Road) and broke the locks to burglarize five storage units. Reported April 9.

Ivanhoe Road: A man said someone stole his push mower from inside his open garage. A witness reported seeing a dark gray Honda Accord with a lawn mower hanging out of the trunk. Reported April 10.

Magnolia Woods Drive: A man said he stopped working in his yard to go inside and grab an extension cord. He saw a heavyset black male in a safety vest get into a small black sedan and drive off. A witness told him the suspect had taken his chainsaw. Reported April 10.