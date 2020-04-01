Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of March 23-29, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Robbery

Venson Drive: A man said he was meeting unknown suspects at Tina’s Coin-Op Laundry (6088 Stage Road) to buy an iPhone 11. He pulled up next to the suspect and approached the driver’s window with cash in his hand.

When he got close enough, the suspect forcefully grabbed the cash, threw an empty iPhone box at him and fled westbound on Stage Road.

The suspect was a white female with blond hair, a red/pink shirt and blue jean shorts. The passenger in the suspect’s vehicle was a black male with a black bandanna on his head and possibly wearing a black shirt. Reported March 29.

Burglary

Scepter Drive: A victim reported an aggravated burglary in progress at his home, saying a Hispanic male was trying to enter his house by pulling on the side security door.

The man said he pointed his pistol at the suspect from inside the home and told him to get off his property. The suspect ran next door and tried to get into two vehicles.

The responding officers arrived and saw the suspect being held at gunpoint by the complainant. They took the suspect into custody without further incident. Reported March 22.

Guillory Street: An anonymous caller reported that two people got out of a maroon Suburban and entered a back yard. The caller also said a black male soon exited from the front door.

He said the residence was unoccupied and no one was supposed to be inside.

The responding officers arrived, saw the vehicle in the driveway and contacted the driver.

Other officers went to the back of the residence and saw a white female leaving the house with bags filled with miscellaneous items.

Officers spoke with the owner of the residence, who said she did not know any of the suspects. All suspects were arrested and transported to Bartlett Jail. Reported March 26.

Vehicle-related

Unspecified location: A woman reported that someone had stolen the license plate off her vehicle. Reported March 21.

Old Brownsville Road: A victim said an unknown person stole his vehicle. Reported March 23.

Bartlett Woods: A man reported that someone stole several items from the back of his truck, which was backed into his driveway. Reported March 24.

Appling Road: A woman said someone stole the catalytic converter off her vehicle. Reported March 25.

Galaxie Street: A woman went to her vehicle and saw an unknown black male suspect inside it. She yelled at him, and he ran southbound on Galaxie Street and then ran between houses eastbound toward Elmore Park Middle School.

He was wearing a red hoodie, black pants and a backpack. Reported March 26.