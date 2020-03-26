Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of March 16-22, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Armed robbery

U.S. 70: A victim reported that she was the victim of armed robbery at Food Mart (6861 U.S. 70). She said the suspect was a black male wearing a dark hoodie, and he fled south along the storefront toward U.S. 64. Reported March 17.

Vehicle-related

U.S. 64: A woman reported that someone cut the catalytic converter off her vehicle while it was parked behind FedEx Kinkos (7962 U.S. 64). Reported March 16.

Leeridge Drive: A man reported that someone stole a handgun from his car. Reported March 16.

Stage Road: A woman said someone took the license plate from her vehicle. Reported March 20.

La Casa Drive: Witnesses saw a suspect rummaging through a victim’s work van. The victim confronted the suspect, who then ran eastbound on La Casa Drive. Reponding officers located the suspect, and he was positively identified. Reported March 21.

Thefts

Bristol Pine Lane: A woman reported that someone stole a package from her front porch. Reported March 16.

Stage Road: A complainant said someone stole a trailer from the parking lot of Chapman Automotive. Reported March 16.

U.S. 64: A complainant at Guitar Center (8000 U.S. 64) said an electric guitar was missing. Reported March 17.

Stage Road: A complainant reported that an unknown black male suspect stole property and ran out with it from Batteries & Bulbs (6115 Stage Road). Store surveillance footage showed that the suspect wore a gray hoodie, gray pants and black boots. The suspect fled in a white Chevrolet Equinox. Reported March 18.

Daybreak Road: A victim received a notification from his Ring security system that someone was on his front porch. The responding officer viewed the surveillnce video and saw an unknown middle-aged white man appear to be cutting open a package on the victim’s front porch. The suspect wore a red T-shirt, black shorts with white stripes, and white socks with black sandals. Reported March 20.