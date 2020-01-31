Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of Jan. 20-26, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department, including one robbery at gunpoint, a home theft and many vehicle break-ins.

This report does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Aggravated robbery

Esty Road: A man said he was robbed at gunpoint in his driveway by a black male suspect wearing all-black clothing and brandishing a handgun. The victim was just returning home and getting out of his vehicle when he felt a gun on his face and heard the suspect demanding money.

The suspect then ran away, northbound on Esty Road, to a vehicle that was parked and running. The victim said the suspect got into the front passenger seat of a dark four-door sedan and then drove toward Old Brownsville Road.

There are cameras at the victim’s home, but they weren’t accessible at the time of the report. Reported Jan. 21.

Thefts

Thistle Ridge Lane: A man reported that someone entered his open garage and stole items. Reported Jan. 21.

Vehicle-related

Tina Cove: A man reported that someone burglarized his unlocked vehicle and stole his handgun, which had one fully-loaded magazine. The vehicle was parked in front of his home. Reported Jan. 20.

Magnolia Woods Drive: A man reported that someone broke into his three vehicles and stole multiple items. Reported Jan. 20.

Fairwayview Circle: A woman reported that her Ring camera system recorded several unknown suspects pulling on the door handles of vehicles parked in her driveway and opening the door of one. The suveillance video showed what appeared to be two unknown male suspects wearing hooded sweatshirts. Reported Jan. 20.

Jessica Drive: A woman reported that someone rifled through her vehicles overnight.

Video from a Ring doorbell system showed what looked like a newer model Dodge Durango slowly drive by, and then suspects exited and approached her vehicles. Reported Jan. 20.

Bartlett Corporate Drive: A man reported that someone had broken into his vehicle at Titan Medical and stolen several items. Reported Jan. 21.

Katebond: A man reported that when he arrived back at work (2986 Katebond) from lunch break he noticed that someone had punched out the door lock on his vehicle and had stolen several items. Reported Jan. 21.

Kirby Whitten Road: A woman reported that her vehicle had been burglarized. Reported Jan. 22.

Robin Hill Drive: A man reported that someone rummaged through his vehicle and stole his XM radio. Reported Jan. 23.

Silver Hill Lane: A woman reported that someone rummaged through her vehicle and stole numerous items. Reported Jan. 23.

Vera Louise Circle: A man reported that someone had stolen his work truck. Reported Jan. 23.

Luther Road: A man reported that someone had burglarized his unlocked vehicle but didn’t take anything. Video showed a silver Dodge Charger pull up next to the victim’s vehicle, with a suspect exiting and then burglarizing the victim’s vehicle. Reported Jan. 23.

Laurel Valley Drive: A man reported that someone burglarized two of his vehicles and stolen multiple items. Reported Jan. 23.

Waterfall Drive: A woman reported that someone stole her vehicle’s license plate. Reported Jan. 24.

Stage Road: A man said he returned to his truck from making a delivery at Walgreen’s (5950 Stage Road) and saw two unknown black male suspects unloading beer from his truck into a black Chevy Impala with temporary tags. Reported Jan. 24.