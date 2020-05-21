Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the two-week period of May 4-17, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Vehicle-related

Heatherhill Lane: Victims reported that someone had ransacked their vehicles and had stolen items. Both vehicles were unlocked at the time of the burglary. Reported May 4.

Stage Road: A woman reported that someone had stolen her vehicle’s front two tires, the battery, our pairs of sunglasses, a car seat and about $5 worth of change from the cup holder. The responding officer dusted the vehicle and gathered four fingerprints. Reported May 6.

Flowering Tree Cove: A woman reported that her video surveillance camera showed an unknown individual walking around their cove, pulling on car door handles. The suspect entered her vehicle and stole her wallet. Reported May 8.

Bomprezzi Drive: A man reported that someone had stolen his vehicle. Reported May 9. Foxhill Cove: A woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle and stole $80 from her wallet. She spotted the suspect from her window. He was a light-complexioned male with curly blond hair, and he was about 12-14 years old, wearing a light blue shirt and riding an electric push scooter. She chased him down the street until he turned onto Canehill Lane and then fled to an unknown location. Reported May 10.

Flowering Tree Drive: A woman reported that an unknown person had entered her unlocked vehicle, but nothing was missing. Reported May 15.

Vandalism

Sunny Meadows: A victim reported that someone threw rocks at his garage. Officers patrolled the surrounding area but were not able to locate the suspect. Reported May 5.

Burglary & theft

Cherry Hill Drive: A victim reported that someone entered his garage and forced entry into a locked gun cabinet. The intruder stole about 12 boxes of ammunition. Reported May 9.

Flynthill Drive: A woman reported that someone stole her silver bicycle from her yard. Reported May 11.

Memphis Arlington Road: A man reported that, when he arrived home, he found his front door ajar and two televisions missing. Reported May 12.

Brunswick Road: A victim reported that someone removed an aluminum Southern Cross CSA grave marker ($300) from the Pleasant Hill Cemetery (4661 Brunswick Road). The marker had been set in concrete in the southwest corner of the cemetery. Reported May 13.

Longacre Avenue: A man reported that someone had stolen his mulcher from his front porch. Reported on May 14.

Stage Road: An officer responded to an alarm at Bartlett Prescription Shop (5675 Stage Road). The front door was shattered, and items were missing. Reported May 15.

Steven Franklin Drive: A woman reported finding her carport storage door open and said several items had been stolen. Reported on May 17.