Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of April 28-May 2, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items.

These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

U.S. 64: A man reported the theft of his truck from Serra Chevrolet (7850 U.S. 64).

Witnesses said two black males in a blue Nissan Altima with a red Tennessee dealer’s tag punched the lock on the man’s truck. One drove the man’s truck off the lot, headed southbound on Kate Bond Road. Reported April 28.

Coachouse Cove: A man reported that someone stole his vehicle from outside his apartment. Reported April 29.

U.S. 64: Security at Regions Bank (7790 U.S. 64) spotted an ATM theft in progress that they observed via video surveillance. A black male in a black hoodie, black pants and black shoes showed up in a white Ford F250. He connected chains to the ATM behind the bank and pulled the ATM to the ground. Reported April 30.

Bartlett Boulevard: A woman reported that someone stole her phone from a building on Bartlett Boulevard. Reported April 30.

Autumnhill Lane: A man reported that he was coming over to check on the house and saw that the garage door was open and his vehicle was missing. Reported May 2.