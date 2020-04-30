Bartlett Police Reports

The Bartlett Police Report for the period of April 20-26, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity.

All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items.

These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Vehicle-related

A man reported that someone remove the catalytiuc converter from his vehicle while he was parked at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64). Reported April 22. Germantown Road: A woman said someone broke her vehicle’s window and took several items from her vehicle while it was parked at Hampton Inn (2935 Germantown Road). Reported April 23.

Theft

Francis Woods Drive: A woman said someone stole the lawn mower from her yard. Reported April 20.

Vandalism