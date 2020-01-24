The Bartlett Police Report for the period of Jan. 13-19, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity. All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Vehicle-related

Westbrook Drive: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle while it was parked on the street and stole about $4 in change. Reported Jan. 13.

Garner Place Drive: A man said that someone rummaged through his unlocked vehicle but didn’t take anything. Reported Jan. 13.

Brunswick Road: A man reported that someone stole his vehicle from his residence. Reported Jan. 14.

Kate Hyde Boulevard: Multiple victims said someone burglarized their vehicles and stole items while they were parked at Red Koi (2916 Kate Hyde Blvd.). Reported Jan. 15.

Brunswick Road: A man at Varangon Academy (3030 Brunswick Road) reported that someone stole his vehicle. Security footage showed a silver four-door sedan pulling onto the parking lot, and within several minutes the suspect’s vehicle and the victim’s vehicle both left the lot. Reported Jan. 16.

U.S. 64: A man reported that someone damaged his vehicle in an attempted burglary while it was parked on the side lot of the Malco Stage Cinema (7930 U.S. 64).

The passenger side front window frame was damaged in an attempted window prying, and the rear passenger side door window was shattered. Video showed a newe-model silver or gray sedan that was four-door with a sunroof, custom wheels and HID headlights pull alongside the victim’s truck. The video shows the suspect shattering the window and rummaging through the vehicle. Reported Jan. 16.

Kate Hyde Boulevard: A victim flagged down an officer at East Coast Wings (2946 Kate Hyde Blvd.) about a vehicle break-in. The victim said someone broke his truck’s passenger-side window and stole items. Reported Jan. 17.

Kate Hyde Boulevard: A woman reported that someone tried to break into her vehicle while it was parked at East Coast Wings (2946 Kate Hyde Blvd.). Reported Jan. 17.

Germantown Road: A victim flagged down an officer to report that someone stole his gun from his unlocked vehicle while it was parked at Waffle House (2931 Germantown Road). Reported Jan. 18.

Kate Hyde Boulevard: A man reported that someone broke into his truck but took nothing while it was parked at East Coast Wings (2946 Kate Hyde Boulevard). Reported Jan. 18.

U.S. 64: A man reported that someone broke into his vehicle and stole several items while it was parked at Panera Bread (8340 U.S. 64). Reported Jan. 18.

Lauren Drive: A woman reported that someone broke into her unlocked vehicle and stole several items. Reported Jan. 19.

Forest Oasis Lane: A man reported that someone stole his red Honda ATV from his backyard. Reported Jan. 19.

Lauren Drive: A victim reported a burglarized vehicle with approximately $600 worth of tools taken. Reported Jan. 19.

Burglaries and thefts

Cherry Hill Lane: A property owner reported that someone burglarized his house, which had been damaged by fire and was vacant. He said someone forced the temporary door open, entered the residence and removed several items. Reported Jan. 13.

Old Brownsville Road: A woman reported seeing a late ’90s model red Tahoe backed into her brother’s driveway and a skinny white male wearing jeans and cowboy boots in the carport. Multiple items were stolen. Reported Jan. 17.

Ivanhoe Road: A woman said someone stole her red Honda Craftsman push lawn mower from her garage. Reported Jan. 17.

Stage Road: A woman reported that someone stole her daughter’s cellphone near the arcade section of Cici’s (6600 Stage Road). Reported Jan. 17.

Dawnhill Road: A man reported that someone stole three packages off his front porch. Video showed a white Chrysler PT Cruiser stop in front of the home and a slim black male in a black hoodie and black pants ran to the porch and stole the packages. Reported Jan. 19.