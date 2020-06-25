The Bartlett Police Report for the period of June 15-21, 2020, lists the most notable crimes for that period as reported by the Bartlett Police Department. It does not necessarily reflect all police activity.All suspects are presumed to be innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, and values are estimated for stolen/damaged items. These are brief summaries of detailed BPD reports.

Body found

U.S. 70: The body of an unknown white female was found lying outside the Bartlett Express convenience store (6859 U.S. 70), near the side of the building. Bartlett Fire Department were the first to arrive, and they declared the woman was deceased. Bartlett police detectives made the scene to conduct an investigation. Reported June 18.

Additional information in this case was not immediately available at press time.

Vehicle-related

Larch Trail Drive: A man reported that someone stole the rims and tires from his truck. Reported June 15.

U.S. 64: A man reported that someone broke his vehicle’s passenger-side window and stole his wallet while his vehicle was parked at the Siegel Select (7380 U.S. 64). The suspect then used his credit card online to buy about $500 worth of merchandise. Reported June 15.

Bartlett Crest Drive: A woman reported that someone broke her truck’s back driver’s-side window and stole a handgun from the glove compartment. Reported June 15.

Fairway Oaks Drive: A man reported that someone burglarized his vehicle and stole a small toolbox and an air compressor. Reported June 15.

Andrews Road: A man reported that someone entered his vehicle while it was parked on Andrews Road and stole several tools. Reported June 17.

Marcus Cove: A man reported that someone stole his handgun from his truck. Reported June 17.

U.S. 64: A witness reported seeing five black male suspects burglarize a woman’s car at Walmart (8400 U.S. 64).

He said the suspect arrived in a silver Dodge Charger and Brown Nissan Altima, and they pulled up behind her Toyota Camry, which was parked and unoccupied.

He saw them open the car’s rear passenger-side door and remove things. The suspects then left the area. The victim said several items were stolen. Reported June 20.

Burglary & theft

U.S. 70: A victim reported that two unknown white male suspects stole 20 vehicle rims off a rack in the alley behind Ellendale Tire (7723 U.S. 70).

Video showed the suspects arrive in a gray four-door hatchback sedan, loading the rims into the vehicle. Both suspects in this case wore white T-shirts and shorts. Reported June 15.

U.S. 70: A complainant reported that someone stole five metal signs and sign frames from Omni Property Management (7721 U.S. 70). Reported June 15.

Andrews Road: A complainant noticed an exterior window was shattered at First Primitive Baptist Church (7247 Andrews Road). A safe was stolen. Reported June 18.

Elmore Road: A man reported that someone stole his trailer from his yard. Reported June 19.

Other

Stage Road: An officer on patrol noticed that the drive-thru window was broken at Burger King (6700 Stage Road). Then he saw three black male suspects inside, lying on the floor. The suspects all stood up and ran away.

The officer saw them running south across Stage Road into the parking lot of Walgreen’s, where they entered a silver Dodge van and fled.

Detectives arrived and took over the investigation. Reported June 19.