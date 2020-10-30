Bartlett Police prepared for Election Day

Just days before Tuesday’s Presidential Election, the Bartlett Police Department (BPD) responded to citizen’s concerns regarding possible safety issues. In a statement, the BPD said, “We have received questions from citizens concerning Election Day and how we plan to ensure the safety and welfare of our city. We can assure you our department is prepared for the upcoming Election Day and the days which will follow.”

The release continued, “We have met with all agencies within Shelby County, including the Election Commission itself, and are prepared to have adequate manpower to react to any situation which may present itself. This election cycle is being prepared for at every level of government within the county.”

Wrapping up, the BPD said, “Please do not be afraid to get out and exercise your freedom and right to vote.”