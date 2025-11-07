Bartlett Panthers defeat Arlington Tigers

Not only was last Thursday Senior night, but it was also the final football game of the regular season for Bartlett High School! Bartlett Panthers went up against, and defeated Arlington Tigers 28-14. This win placed Bartlett＊s winning streak over Arlington to seven consecutive games, with key contributors like Bartlett＊s Rod Lucas who rushed for 42 yards and one touchdown, Dylan Allen who picked up 64 receiving yards and one touchdown, Jaibriel Bowers who racked up 77 rushing yards and one touchdown, and Patrick Sadler who had 156 passing yards and two touchdowns. Special thanks to Platinum Sponsors Campbell Clinic Orthopaedics and Leaders Credit Union.

