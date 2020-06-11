Bartlett Historical Society examines 1950s styles

The Bartlett Historical Society adapted to the coronavirus era for its May 8 meeting, with all wearing face masks. The gathering at the Gotten House celebrated and studied women’s clothing styles of the 1950s.

President Sandra Gallagher said, “Sue Coleman put up a wonderful display of hats, gloves, handkerchiefs and pictures of the 1950s.”

The Gotten House, also known as the Bartlett Museum, was built in 1871 and contains historical artifacts from Bartlett dating from the 1830s.

Gallagher said the organization will not have another open house in June due to the Father’s Day holiday, but there will be two open houses in July.

The Bartlett Historical Society assists the City of Bartlett in maintaining the Gotten House itself. The organization also maintains historical records on Bartlett, the families who have lived in the city, and their descendants. These records are available for research at the museum.

The society meets on the second Monday of each month at 7 p.m. at the Gotten House at 2969 Court Street in Bartlett.

The museum is open the first and third Sundays of every month from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., with some adjustments for holiday schedules.