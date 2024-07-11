Bartlett High School Names Two Assistant Principalsfor 2024-2025 School Year

City of Bartlett

Bartlett High School is pleased to announce Monica Thomas as one of its new Assistant Principals. Mrs. Thomas brings a wealth of experience in education and leadership to this role.

Mrs. Thomas holds an Education Specialist degree in Leadership and Policies from the University of Memphis, a Master of Education in Secondary Education from the University of Memphis, a Master’s of Science in Business Administration with a focus on Business Management from Strayer University, and a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a minor in Finance from Union University. For the past ten years, Mrs. Thomas has served as a Business Education Teacher at Houston High School within the Germantown Municipal School District. In this role, she has not only led classes in Personal Finance, Computer Applications, and Entrepreneurship (Dual Enrollment) but has also played a significant role in extracurricular activities. She served as District & National ACT Coordinator, Assistant Girls Basketball Coach, Head Track Coach, St. Jude Club Mentor, Leadership Academy Mentor, and as a Work-Based Learning Liaison. Prior to her time at Houston High School, Mrs. Thomas also held teaching positions at Shelby County Schools in Bartlett, TN, including at Bartlett High and Appling Middle. Mrs. Thomas and her husband are the proud parents of two daughters.

Bartlett High School is also proud to announce Dr. Penny White as one of its new Assistant Principals. Dr. White is familiar with the attitude of excellence at Bartlett High School having recently served as a classroom teacher. Dr. White holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Education and Organizational Leadership from Northcentral University, a Master’s in Educational Leadership from the American College of Education, and a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry from the University of Memphis. With over 20 years of education experience, Dr. White has a proven track record of success. She has effectively taught science courses at all levels, from advanced placement to those tailored for students with specific needs. She most recently served as an Anatomy & Physiology, as well as a biology teacher at Bartlett High School, where she provided tailored lessons to meet the needs of all students. Beyond the classroom, she has developed curriculum materials, led professional development for teachers, and held leadership roles in curriculum writing. Dr. White is a proud graduate of Bartlett High School and is a huge Panthers fan. She is looking forward to continuing to grow the successful culture at Bartlett as she partners with students, teachers, and the community.