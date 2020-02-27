Bartlett High School Cheer earns awards at Nationals

On Feb. 6, the Bartlett High School Cheer team traveled to Orlando, Fla., to compete at UCA Nationals. Competition was Feb. 7-9 at the ESPN Sports Complex at Walt Disney World.

The team competed in five divisions – JV tumbling, JV non-tumbling, Varsity non-tumbling, Senior Club, and Varsity Game Day. The team is made up of 54 girls divided into these 3 teams.

The team earned several awards while at Nationals:

Junior varsity tumbling earned second place in their division and second place in Worlds.

Varsity non-tumbling earned fourth place in World.

Junior varsity non-tumbling earned fourth place in Worlds.

Senior Club is a first-year program made up of third- through ninth-grade girls. The team earned sixth place at Nationals.

Anyone interested in the program can contact Denise Henry at bartlettcheer13@gmail.com for additional information.