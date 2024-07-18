Bartlett Fall Festival Music Lineup confirmed

Staff Reports

Based on our Bartlett LIVE events it’s apparent that “Bartlettonians” are fans of live music. With that in mind, the city has confirmed the music line up for the Bartlett Fall Festival on Friday, October 4 and Saturday, October 5.

On Friday night, the festival will kick off at 6 p.m. with “Seeing Red.” At 8 p.m., “Formerly Known As – Memphis TN,” will hit the stage.

On Saturday, “Bruce Kee Music,” will perform at 1:30 p.m. (You can catch their performance on Aug ust 17, at Bartlett LIVE).

The festival will close out at 3:30 p.m. with “Soundbox.” That’s what we call a solid lineup.