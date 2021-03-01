Bartlett Express readers get $5 OFF of Bartlett’s Panther Playhouse’s “Sister Act” tickets this weekend

Be prepared to be entertained as Bartlett High School’s Panther Playhouse presents Sister Act, based on the Touchstone Pictures Motion Picture “Sister Act” written by Joseph Howard, with the book by Cheri and Bill Steinkellner, music by Alan Menken and lyrics by Glenn Slater.

When disco diva, Deloris Van Cartier, witnesses a murder, she is put in protective custody in the one place the cops are sure she wont be a found: a convent. Disguised as a nun, she finds herself at odds with both the rigid lifestyle and uptight Mother Superior. Using her unique disco moves and singing talent to inspire the choir, Deloris breathes new life into the church and community but, in doing so, blows her cover. Soon, the gang is giving chase, only to find them up against Deloris and the power of her newly found sisterhood.

Filled with powerful gospel music, outrageous dancing and a truly moving story, Sister Act will leave audiences breathless. The cast is chock full of amazing roles for women of all ages, making this a perfect

choice for high schools and community theatres. A sparkling tribute to the universal power of

friendship, Sister Act is reason to rejoice.

The production stars Shy’Kira Allen, Elizabeth Bennett, Abigail Bledsoe, Ethan Bogard, Halle Brewer, Matthew Brooks, Ben Cannon, Aubree Farrell, Macey Garey, Zach Griffith, Rachel Henry, Emma Less, Meg McVay, Audrey Miller, Taina Pardo, Josh Pettit, Lucas Rayborn, Brianna Rebich, Holden Rogers, Ben Sutton, Amara Trammell, David Webster, Abby Wright, Anna Wright and Rachel Young.

Sister Act is the first musical in the new state of the art auditorium; so do not miss this powerful, smash hit musical!

Performances are Thursday, Friday and Saturday, March 4-6. Bartlett High School is located at 5688 Woodlawn St. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for students, and $10 for children (10 and under) and can be purchased at www.bhspantherplayhouse.org or at the door.

Readers can use the coupon code C-BEXPRESS for $5 off all tickets purchased. For more information, please contact bartlettpantherplayhouse@gmail.com.

All current Covid-19 protocols as set forth by the SCHD will be followed. Audience members will have temperatures checked at the door and must wear a mask at all times while in the building.